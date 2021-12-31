KAMPALA – Hon Fred Mukasa Mbidde, a lawyer and a representative of Uganda at the East African Legislative assembly was this week named among the top 100 East Africans.

Mbidde who has served at EALA for 10 years has done his best and some of the reasons below could be the reason he got a slot in the top 100 East Africans in a research and compilation made by Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) and Karibu East Africa.

? In 2013, he was the Chairman of the Legal Committee, Chairman of the Communications Trade and Investment Committee 2015 and now serving as a Commissioner EALA a position equivalent to that of a cabinet minister in charge of East African Affairs.

? Mbidde tabled the cross border Legal practice bill at EALA.

? He moved motions on free work permits

? Mbidde several African leaders for the benefit of the EAC peace and development

? Accessed aid through Mbidde Foundation for over 1m US dollars per year and hundreds of the people of Uganda have benefitted.

? Mbidde has cemented the relationship between EALA and the International Parliamentary Union.

? Filed and successfully urged a case of DP Vs Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya and Burundi for opening the African Court on human and people’s rights to their citizens.

? Mbidde Foundation Vs EAC Ref No 5 of 2015 that saved the impeachment Of Speaker Margaret Nantongo Ziwa (a Ugandan) for over 2 years.

? Intervened in Birundi V EAC that saved the Current Speaker Rt. Hon. Martin Ngoga from removal by Court.

? Filed a matter against Kenya and also negotiated with South Sudan President Salvar Kiir for the Reelection of EALA members that had wrongly been appointed.

