While advocacy continues to push for developed countries to live up to their climate change funding responsibilities, the private sector is taking initiative.

For example, to support Africa’s developed sustainability, there are already environment conscious and responsible companies like QNET that are taking action and working with on ground grass root initiative to develop sustainable communities in Africa and other places around the world.

QNET has launched what it calls the Green Legacy Initiative, an active action plan to reforest and afforest key areas of Africa and Asia, the lungs of the world. The initiative is a partnership between QNET and EcoMatcher, a certified B Corporation and social enterprise.

The initiative reiterates QNET’s commitment towards sustainability. Planting trees actively protects nature and helps improve local ecosystems as well as generate sustainable agro-forestry livelihoods for local communities.

“With Tree4Kenya’s initiative, we seek to have our major role in transforming Kenya’s carbon footprint and QNET is keen on building sustainable communities across Africa by driving,” notes East Africa Regional Coordinator for QNET Mr. Muqtadir Suwani.

Mr. Suwani was speaking recently in Kenya where the QNET team for The Green Legacy Initiative had gone to visit the tree planting sites in Embu, Kenya.

“There’s no time like the present to become environmentally friendly. QNET proactively supports and is undertaking green initiatives as a means to drive positive good governance practices,” he added.

Speaking at the same event, the Director for Trees4Kenya Paulino Mugendi said such private sector engagement is vital to save Kenyan forests. He said while the government is struggling on a higher capacity with international development partners, there is need for the private sector to step in and aide support at the grass root level.

“We are very grateful to QNET and their partners for this support…it is only by planting trees that we can best protect our environment,” said the environmentalist.

This is in fact QNET’s basic approach, to build sustainable communities by engaging with locals at every level possible. The grass-roots approach to development and societal contribution toward humanity is a fundamental pillar of the company’s social endeavor.

This effort also supports that of the United Nations in which the UN provides incentives including monetary payments or grants to local communities, so they can continue protecting forests while also giving them job opportunities alongside other social benefits.

Kenya has been implementing sustainable development for quite some time now, with eco-friendly technologies being welcomed by many citizens because these practices mean not only environmental protection but also economic progress.

Related