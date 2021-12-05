KAMPALA —The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has been recognized as one of the best users of the Esri global GIS System(Geographic Information Systems), and awarded the prestigious global Special Achievement in Gis (SAG Award) from the Esri.

Esri is a global market leader in GIS, and has helped organizations improve their service offering using advanced technology since 1969.

NWSC emerged the best in innovative use of the Esri software that is used by over 100,000 companies across the globe.

NWSC was also the only African utility company to take home the prestigious award in the East, Central and Southern Africa.

According to NWSC MD Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha, NWSC is using latest technology to improve service delivery in Uganda.

“We use the software for analytics, insights into data, visualization, link customer data to our other enterprise databases like billing systems, customer relationship management systems among others which help us make scientific decisions. We are humbled to be recognized as the best users of the system among 100,000 other global organizations.” he said.

Esri is a global leader in GIS technology. They provide licensed software and are able to monitor and assess its innovative use by all the companies using it. The process of deciding the winner is scientific and fair.

Receiving the award, the Deputy Managing Director Finance and Corporate Strategy Sylvia Alinaitwe said NWSC is committed to continuous innovation and use of IT to serve its customers better.

“This award is not accidental. We deliberately use IT to enhance efficient operations and improve service delivery. We use our own internally developed billing system.”

Senior Manager Asset Management Dr. Frank Kizito said that the greatest strength of the Corporation has been in harnessing technology and using it to enhance all aspects of our operations.

“This has enabled us to deliver services to our customers in a consistent, efficient and effective manner. Utilising GIS technology has been of great benefit to the Corporation in managing our network infrastructure and responding to customer requirements. We are honoured that our achievements in this regard as a Corporation have been internationally recognized by Esri, the global market leaders in GIS technology.” he said

NWSC Senior Surveyor Bernard Mwaka said that the system has eased the process of resolving customer concerns.

“We can now access customer information on the go, saving time and resources.” he said.

He added that staff had to visit the office to access customer information. With the new system, users can help customers on their phones, remotely.

NWSC is committed to water for all for a Delighted Customer, by a Delighted Workforce through innovation and latest technological advancements

