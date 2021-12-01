KAMPALA – National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) was recognized as an Outstanding Brand in Sustainability Reporting during the just concluded Integrated Financial Reporting (FiRe) Awards, held on Wednesday, November 15, 2021 at Skyz Hotel, Naguru.

The awards, which are organized by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU), strive to uplift the quality of Financial and Sustainability reporting by various sectors in Uganda.

While receiving the award, the NWSC Managing Director, Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha said the corporation’s business approach, aims at providing quality services to the people of Uganda, today and in the future.

Deputy Managing Director Finance and Corporate Strategy, Ms. Sylvia Arinaitwe applauded NWSC staff for their professionalism and commitment towards the achievement of socio-economic transformation of Uganda and the NDPIII objectives.

NWSC also scooped the second position in the Public Sector Category, in all aspects of total financial reporting.

The corporation remains committed to Water for all.

