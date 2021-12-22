KAMPALA – Police have celebrated the achievements of the Police athletes, for the historic win, success, pride and jubilation they brought to the country during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games.

This was during the function organised on Wednesday by the Uganda Police Force to convey their gratitude to all the athletes that participated in the games, for their resilience and determination displayed when representing their country.

“To those who were able to win the medals, you warmed our hearts with smiles. Thank you for the incredible performance. You did not only give us moments to cheer and celebrate during the games, but also raised our flag high and united our population at a time we needed it most,” said Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth-Ochola.

“I wish to announce that at its last sitting, the Police Authority approved the promotion of IP Cheptegei Joshua and IP Njia Benjamin to Assistant Superintendent of Police. I forwarded their letter of Promotion to them,” he announced.

The promoted include;

No. 100 SPC Chemutai Peruth (Gold Medalist) from Police Constable to Inspector of Police.

No C/213 AIP Chelangat Mercyline is promoted from Assistant Inspector of Police to Inspector of Police

No. 48689 CPL Chemutai Immaculate is promoted from Corporal to Assistant Inspector of Police.

No. 68197 PC Shida Renny is promoted from Police Constable to Assistant Inspector of Police.

Besides winning medals, Ochola said that such events are more to do with the love for the game and developing society.

“We therefore, implore you to use your talent and new ranks to inspire our youth by making them active and lure them from criminality.”

He also called on the winners to assist, advise and help other local athletes to participate in future events, earn a living and also win medals.

“Games require team work because it takes all team members to give life to any sport. For any competitive game, it is usually not about who runs fastest, but it is the feeling of teamwork that you will always excel. I further encourage you to use the teamwork to strengthen the relationships in your lives.”

“To the coach, we are rejoicing because of the expertise you imparted into these sportsmen and women. Thank you for uniting, rising and lifting the spirits of the athletes and Ugandans.”

“To those that did not excel, the Force still recognizes the outstanding achievement of participating in such a highly competitive event. You already scripted history by your participation and the pain you felt of not winning medals will be the motivation to win in the next event. I, therefore, implore you not to run away from the setbacks, but, run over them.”

Police also provided a double cabin Pick up and a minibus to these athletes to facilitate their movements during the training.

