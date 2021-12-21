KAMPALA – The traffic police have revealed that they are going to enhance operations on reckless driving and other offences that are largely responsible for road carnage ahead of Christmas festive.

Nampiima Faridah, PRO, Directorate of traffic and road safety said that the festive season is usually characterised by increased movement of goods and persons, increased volume of traffic on roads especially from urban centres to villages.

Nampiima has also revealed that since the beginning of December, a total number of 21,615 traffic offenders have been arrested and issued with EPS tickets on various traffic offences at various check points in the whole country.

“…. among these Speeding 682, Reckless driving 3,528, DMCS 3,365, Not wearing Seat belts 1,180, Invalid driving licences 1,481, Third party insurance 2,207 among others,” she said in a statement.

She says in abid to curb down “indiscipline” on the road during this festive season, they are trengthening operations on speeding and increasing motorised patrols [vehicles and motor cycles].

Nampiima said that they have also embarked on sensitizing road users against drunk driving.

“All drivers are reminded not to drink and drive.”

Other measures include;

Ensuring that only competent drivers are on the roads by checking for validity of their driver’s licence all drivers are reminded to drive on roads with a copy of a valid driving license.

Inspecting vehicles to ascertain their road worthiness and all drivers are reminded to avoid driving vehicles which are in a dangerous mechanical condition on the roads.

Enhancing operations on boda boda.

Strengthening the fika salama operations at fika salama check points which operate 24 hours/7days.

Enhancing community policing which is already being done by the different officers in charge of traffic in the different parts of the country.

Police asked the public to report traffic violation on Toll free number Tel: 0800199099.

