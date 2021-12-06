ENTEBBE – Entebbe Municipality authorities must focus on giving the town a new look, as it ushers in its new awaited city-ship inauguration, according to residents

As the city looks forward to its new city-ship inauguration next year, the municipality roads have been turned into grazing yards for animals, which could also lead to severe accidents that have left road users worried.

In the hottest debt on the flow of parliament, during the tenth legislation, after members of the house realised that the only way those they represent could shift from chewing icing sugar to real battered cakes was to request for cities of their areas of representation.

Salem Bijwanga, a resident of Kigungu said, “one of the steps to mount a new look of Entebbe, is to confiscate all animals grazing in business centers or else arresting the owners”

A source in the traffic department in Entebbe who preferred anonymity has warned that leaving animals to loiter in the road, could result in accidents, saying owners will be arrested and charged in court.

Vincent Okumu Simon also a resident in Lunyo who spoke to PML Daily Journalist Kasimbi Nelson Edward said, animals left to graze on roadsides in the eyes of the authorities, is an indicator that Entebbe is not yet ready for this status, and this is also under minds the sweat of MPs who fought for this inauguration.

“There laws in the constitution that regulate the movements of animals and where they should be, such laws should be implemented by the enforcers of the law, or else Entebbe is not yet ready for this,” says Okumu.

It is important to ensure that animals are not in public because this indicates that the world has forgotten that SARS virus that has put the world at its knees, was first dictated in animals in the wet market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, he added.

They also noted that the municipal authority only focuses on levying revenue, then taking action against those violating the law that was enacted to ensure that the lives of residents are safe, and infrastructures like roads are not vandalized.

This news publication is aware that cities like Masaka, Jinja, Mbale, Gulu, and others, have already been inaugurated into cities, while Entebbe and Lira, their inauguration is expected in June next year.

However, all efforts made to contact Ms. Gamba Jane Scholastica, the LC5 of Entebbe for a comment, failed, after she declined to comment on the matter, saying she was at the function, which later PML Daily news team confirmed.

During his Easter preaching this year, Bishop Canon Johnpeter Butita Kavuma of Entebbe Archdeaconry, observed that new buildings are seen everywhere, which is enough evidence to show that Entebbe is yet to turn into a city, which he is badly waiting to welcome.

Related