KAMPALA – Dott Services, a construction company has expressed readiness to take on the construction of roads in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

This was after a Steering Committee of nine people on Day 3 of its oversight assessment on the capacity of the contractor who was contracted to design and construct roads in the DRC commended her readiness and seriousness to take on the project.

The committee recommended Dott be handed over a clean bill of health by the Uganda government following their display of heavy equipment showing readiness to start road construction in DRC.

Speaking during the visit on December 1 at the two Inland Customs Depots (ICDs) in Namanve, Eng. Steven Kitonsa, the Commissioner Roads and Bridges at the Ugandan Ministry of Works and Transport said the steering committee was impressed by the equipment found at the ICDs.

“We agreed to come and visit this site and see the equipment that has been mobilized by Dott Services. We are so glad by the mobilization of equipment and we see that they are now ready to begin the physical works,” Eng. Kitonsa said.

The visiting team was comprised of the nine members drawn from DRC, Uganda and Dott Services.

According to Eng. Kitonsa, three roads – Sindi-Beni (80 kilometers), Beni-Butebo (54 kilometers) and Bunagana-Rusuru-Magoma (89 kilometers) will be constructed in 2 phases by Dott Services.

Eng. Kitonsa shared that they are currently holding a project steering committee meeting to receive and review the engineering report. He revealed that upon completion, the roads project will grow Uganda’s revenue from the DRC from the current US$ 500 million to US$ 2 billion.

Eng. Jamesone Olonya, the Contracts Manager, Dott Services, who is also part of the steering committee said that so far, the Contractor has assembled 40 trucks, 22 rollers, 22 graders, 22 excavators and 50 containers (for office and residential purposes) among others.

“More are on the way. We consider this project a huge milestone. We are going to make sure that we deliver on this project to enhance the interest that the two leaders have had. We are also looking at how Dott will have a good relationship in the DRC.”

Ambassador Jean Pierre Massala was pleased by what the Committee saw at Dott Services ICDs and commended the steering committee for the manifestation and their willingness to work, which he says is proof of the goodwill that this project will achieve.

“We are very happy by the number of equipment that we have found on the site. It is not yet even complete. We are aware that other equipment is on the way. What we have seen on the ground shows the goodwill by the contractor and seriousness. This is a sure deal to fulfil the commitment that was made by the two heads of state (Uganda and Congo),” Ambassador Massala said.

He added: “Our presence here is part of the commitment that was taken by the government of the DRC to participate in the achievements of these roads which will promote security, economic and social links between the two countries. This is to show you that we are committed towards this project to have achieved what has been done so far for this project for both countries.”

On May 27, 2021, an inter-government agreement between the government of Uganda and DR Congo was signed to pave the way for the commencement of the Regional Connectivity Roads Improvement Project also known as the ‘DRC Roads’ project.

President Yoweri Museveni signed on behalf of Uganda while President Félix Tshisekedi did on behalf of DRC. This was followed by the groundbreaking ceremony of the project by the two heads of state at Mpondwe Kasindi on June 6, 2021.

