KAYUNGA – The results of Kayunga LCV by-election have left many surprised and shocked after the electoral body announcing NRM’s candidate, Andrew Muwonge the overall winner with a sum of thirty one thousand eight hundred and thirty (31830) votes.

The election results which many alleged was highly rigged was announced on Friday at 9am even when the voting stopped on Thursday at 4pm.

The by-election had six participating candidates was with stiff competition between NUP’s Harriet Nakweede and NRM’s Andrew Muwonge.

Minutes to the results declaration, the EC Chairperson, Simon Byabakama warned that for those who may not agree with the outcome should rather take law action than protesting.

Holding the microphone, Ms. Kyobutungi Jennifer, the Returning Officer, Kayunga District announced that the Nakweede who many thought was the winner, had lost with a difference of 522 votes having scored 31308 votes.

Other candidates performed as follows

Kamoga Jamilu – independent, two hundred seventy nine votes

Musisi Boniface Bandikubi – independent, four hundred and seventy votes.

Nyanzi Majid – independent, One thousand two hundred eighty seven votes

Naddimba Anthony – Democratic Party, one hundred fifty eight.

Total number of valid cast for candidates, sixty five thousand three hundred thirty two votes.

Invalid votes – Nine hundred forty seven.

Total number of ballot papers counted – sixty six thousand two hundred seventy nine

Number of spoilt ballot papers – ninety one

Although NUP has not yet announced their next move, they have strongly rejected the results.

“In broad daylight, Museveni Rob’s the victory of the people and declares his candidate in Kayunga!” posted NUP party president, Robert Kyagulanyi – Bobi Wine.

