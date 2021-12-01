KAMPALA – The Joint Intelligence and Counter Terror Task Teams, have arrested suspected another member of the Allied Democratic Forces – ADF terror cell and recovered an assortment of terror-related exhibits.

Enanga Fred, Police Spokesperson said that the suspect identified as Isma Kiyemba, is a 24-year-old, a resident of Makandwa village, Kajjansi Town Council, in Wakiso District, who was tracked down and arrested using advanced surveillance techniques.

Upon arrest, Enanga says the suspect led the team to a search at his premises at Kajjansi, where an assortment of bomb-making materials which included; Chemical fluids, 5 capacitors, electric and copper wires, batteries, screws, nails, a digital timer, two electric mortars, 5 mobile phones and several Sim cards were recovered.

“In addition, a Bank Visa card and materials used in the manufacture of destructive devices including experiments were also recovered and exhibited.”

“We have further established that the suspect was the one who assembled the suicide jacket and belt that was detonated by Matovu Muzafaru, on the Swift Safaris bus at Lungala, in Mpigi. He was also in the process of assembling another IED, on the instructions of an ADF commander, whose details he availed to the joint task team,” Enanga said in a statement.

According to police, the suspect was recruited and radicalized into the ADF terror cell in Lweza by Imam Sulaiman Nsubuga, who is still at large and wanted.

“At the time of his arrest, he was found with a written WILL and a planned mission.”

Police warned the public that the threat environment still exists, which calls for extra caution and vigilance, as they go about their daily activities, and further reminds them, to report any threatening or suspicious activity, to the nearest security agency.

