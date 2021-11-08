KAMPALA – The police in Mayuge shot and killed a suspected boat engine thief

Kapere Maka Umar, now the late allegedly stole the engine that belonged to Agodo Zakaria Osako on July 17, 2021, at Nduwa Landing Site, in Mayuge district.

Following a search, marine officers on November 06, 2021 recovered the engine from a one Baligeya in Dolwe Island in Namayingo district who claimed he bought it from Kapere.

The OC police post in Musubi Landing Site and other two officers; CPL Wandyete Patrick and PC Kataba Abubakar on Sunday morning went to arrest the suspect at the landing site before he was shot.

“They arrested the suspect identified as Kapere Maka Umar, a 32-year-old fisherman connected to the theft of the boat engine. In the process of cuffing him, they faced resistance, after the suspect turned violent and pounced on the police gun. A physical altercation ensued and the officer was wrestled to the ground. His brother called Kapere Bampalana, also attacked PC Kataba and tried to disarm him as well,” Fred Enanga, the Police Spokesperson said on Monday.

“During the scuffle, CPL Wandyete fired several bullets, injuring the leg of the suspect. In the process he also injured both his legs, the hand and of the complainant Osako, and the brother to the main suspect too. Unfortunately, the suspect Kapere Maka Umar, succumbed to the injuries at the scene. The other victims were rushed to Kigandalo Health Centre IV. However, Kapere was transferred to Jinja Main Hospital in critical condition, while the OC Post was rushed to Buluba Hospital for further treatment.”

Enanga says this is the second such kind of violent attacks on police officers within the same region.

“Such attacks on police officers are becoming common especially in high crime areas. Our officers are also accustomed to unpredictable behavior when dealing with intoxicated people using drugs or alcohol and those with mental health concerns.”

