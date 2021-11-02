KAMPALA — Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has appointed three commissioners and two assistant commissioners.

“The URA Board of Directors at its 3rd/2021 Special Board meeting held on 26th and 27th October, 2021 interviewed candidates for the vacant Senior Management positions in the Departments of Domestic Taxes, Tax Investigations, Information Technology and Innovation and Commissioner General’s Office,” a memo seen by this website reads in part.

Mr. Denis Kugonza Kateeba formerly working with Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has joined URA as Commissioner Tax Investigations while Mr. Robert Mutebi has joined the tax body as Commissioner, Information Technology and Innovation.

Ms. Allen Nassanga has been appointed assistant commissioner in charge of Information Technology and Innovation while CPA Sarah Chelengat Muzungyo formerly working with Ernst & Young Uganda has been appointed Commissioner Domestic Taxes.

Mr. Ibrahim Bboossa Kibuuka who has been Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) Spokesperson has joined URA for the same role.

Mr. Bboossa has been appointed assistant Commissioner Public and Corporate Affairs.

According to the Mem seen by this website, the new leaders will report on December 1, 2021 with the exception of AC Research and Innovation whose appointment was effective November 1, 2021.

A source on URA board said all the appointees were sourced competitively and come with experience.

Related