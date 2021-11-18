Uganda Local Government Association (ULGA) has sworn in their new Executive Committee.

This was at a ceremony held on Thursday, November 18 at their Association head offices in Najjanankumbi, Entebbe Road.

The new Committee which is headed by Richard Rwabuhinga will oversee the Association’s activities for the next two and a half years.

The swearing in ceremony was presided over by Makindye Court Chief Magistrate Sarah Ann Basemera.

Minister of Local Government and former Secretary General of ULGA, Hon. Raphael Magyezi was the chief guest.

Officiating at the function, the Minister of Local Government, Hon. Raphael Magyezi said, “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the new Executive upon their successful election into office. I also thank the outgoing Executive for the good work they have done in their tenure. Special thanks to the ULGA partners who have always supported the Association and ensured that their operations move on well. I missed the AGM but thank the commissioner for presiding it over and ensuring that a new Executive is voted into office. I urge the new Executive to champion five key things which include cohesion, fight against corruption, patriotism, integration and service delivery so as to ensure the smooth operations of ULGA. I assure you that we as a government will fully support you throughout your tenure.”

Sarah Ann Basemera- Chief Magistrate Makindye Court

“I would like to congratulate the new Executive for winning the election. I call upon you to abide by the laws and also make sure you execute you duties to the best of your capabilities. It is a big step that God has installed in you and make sure you don’t fail the people who have put their trust in you.”

Richard Rwabuhinga – New President ULGA

“I would like to thank the Hon. Minister for spearing time to attend this ceremony. I also take this opportunity to thank everyone who voted for me to become the ULGA President and promise to work and perform to my level best so as to maintain the values of ULGA. I congratulate my fellow new-leaders and call upon them all to ensure teamwork so that the Association continues to operate to its capacity. We have several issues that we need to tackle including decentralization, funding of Local Government, remuneration of Local Government leaders, constitution issues in ULGA, transport facilitation for Local Government leaders, completion of ULGA projects, Salary Arrears for ULGA staff and Unity plus efficiency of Local Government.”

Joseph Lumonyang – Outgoing ULGA President

“It is an honour to officially hand over the mantle of ULGA Presidency to my brother and I believe he will take the Association to another level. I urge him to please refer to the constitution when executing duties so that values of the Association are maintained. On behalf of the outgoing Executive, I express appreciation to the Secretary-General for having supported us fully during our tenure. The Pandemic has hurt us and forced Government not to throw it’s helping hand at times but I hope this will change for the new Executive. My appeal to the new members of the Excom is to make sure that you follow the guidelines of ULGA and continue pushing for the interests of the Local Government.”

