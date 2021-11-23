KAMPALA – The Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataha Museveni has commended the Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board – UBTEB for marking another significant milestone in the skills development efforts of the nation.

Mrs. Museveni who was represented by the Minister of Higher Education, John Muyingo at the launch of the Board’s 10th anniversary at Mestil Hotel, Kampala said that over the last 10 years, her ministry has made strategic decisions to prioritize Technical and Vocational Education and Training – TVET on the national agenda, revealing that UBTEB has positioned Uganda to compete on the global scene through Competence-Based Assessment.

“Today, UBTEB is one of the reputable Assessment bodies that Government is proud to be associated with. I am pleased to note that the graduates passed out by the Board now stand at 171,835 from a total of 4,641 pioneer graduates of UBTEB in 2011.”

“I commend the efforts and progress registered towards increasing enrolment of TVET trainees,” added Mrs Museveni.

The anniversary celebrations under the theme: “competence based assessment for competitive labour force and economic development” will be climaxed on March 25, 2022 with a conference and dinner.

She said that she is happy to note that the Board has established institutional linkages and partnerships with both private and public sector enterprises through the signing of several MOUs as a way of implementing the TVET reforms detailed in the approved TVET Policy.

“This is critical in ensuring that the training content corresponds to the demands of the world of work,” she said.

The Minister revealed that the country has channelled its energies towards Industrial Development in order to facilitate national growth and development, something she says will drive demand for a more specialized and skilled labour force as well as high technology.

She also applauded the local industries and investors who have partnered with TVET institutions and UBTEB to implement the tripartite assessment.

The Board Chairperson, Dr. Eng. Silver Mugisha revealed that to date, candidature registration stands at 256,712 from 10,000 in 2011 with a cadre output of 171,835.

Dr. Mugisha added that their staffing is 89 professional personnel

Other achievements of the Board Mugisha said include:

Programmes examined:173 examinable programmes at UCPC, National Certificate, National Diploma and Higher Diploma

Funding status; Cumulative growth registered and now have a vote status

Infrastructure: Building A seven-storeyed UBTEB Assessment Centre effective 2021 to be completed in 2023. Groundbreaking is one of the lined-up activities

Strategic partnerships: The Board boasts of over 20 local and international strategic partnerships. The Board is delighted to register another milestone by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Uganda National Council for Science and Technology

Accredited examination centres: 119 in 2011 to 578 in 2021

ISO certification process is underway and will be completed in the next four months

He also outlined their future plan which engulfs implementation of modularized assessment of all programmes examined by the Board, completion of construction of UBTEB Assessment centre and construction of warehouses and laboratories at Namanve industrial park.

Others are;

Recruitment of more technical and professional human resources as per the approved staffing structure

More international and global partnerships in TVET assessment

Support towards the enactment of the TVET Bill

Support for establishment of National Technological University

Speaking on behalf of Ketty Lamaro, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr. Irumba Rogers, the Under-Secretary same ministry said that the government reinforced UBTEB with policies and laws that have shaped the delivery and assessment of TVET in Uganda, “the main ones being the TVET Policy, 2019, the BTVET Act, 2008 and Statutory Instrument 2009, No.9 which established UBTEB.”

Ms. Lamaro pledged on behalf of the ministry to continue with the support to UBTEB systems and procedures of ensuring quality assessment of TVET candidates especially the Competence-Based Assessment, the Capacity Building for TVET trainers, assessors and verifiers. This has made trainees more practical and possesses hands-on skills.

“The Ministry is committed to continuing supporting UBTEB to achieve her mandated function of streamlining and coordinating the assessment and examinations for TVET and other specialized education and training in Uganda. I am impressed by the commitment of UBTEB to partner with the industry for it is the key emphasis in the TVET reforms. This is a very commendable and a job well done.”

The Board Executive Secretary Mr. Onesmus Oyesigye said that ten years in Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Assessment is a big milestone.

“UBTEB is extremely happy and proud to be celebrating and marking this Anniversary as a very significant and remarkable milestone achieved.”

Oyesigye said that it is gratifying to celebrate the achievements anniversary as they are reshaping the future of TVET in Uganda at the global positioning.

“Looking at the memory lane of UBTEB, I acknowledge with appreciation the tireless contribution of the first Board 2010/2013 steered by Prof. Simeon Wanyama and pioneer staff headed by Hon. John Ntamuhiira Twesigye as the first Executive Secretary; Mr. Xavier Lubanga and Mr. Okinyala, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Sports and Commissioner BTVET respectively during the Board’s establishment. Their hard work saw the Board’s take-off to make a great impact in TVET Assessment.”

He revealed that the story of UBTEB has increasingly been fine-tuned to address the priorities and demand-driven skills needed by the world of work.

For instance, he said, from shared printing equipment with UNEB in 2013, today they celebrate the mini-printery that was installed by the Board to guarantee security and safety of examinations and assessments.

“The 10 years of UBTEB are a testimony of competitive growth and provide lessons for the future. The skills landscape in Uganda and globally is changing and providing new opportunities and challenges. As the Board, we have undertaken and implemented interventions in line with the TVET Reforms.”

“Our partnership with the world of work, global membership is a testimony to the years of progress and achievement. Our next focus will be on ICT integration, automation of systems and modularized assessment. The future of the Board is outstanding and greatly promising in view of the great strides and commitment by Gov’t to TVET and the increasing interest in TVET by the industry players in Uganda,” he said.

He commended all their stakeholders, TVET graduate employers, UBTEB employees, TVET providers, the Media, for their continued commitment to UBTEB.

He said that the Board has lined up events to be carried out as we mark our 10th Anniversary including; exhibitions, the media campaign, the Corporate Social responsibility at the regional level, seminars and stakeholder engagement meetings.

