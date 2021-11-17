KAMPALA — Tour operators under their umbrella organization —the Association of Uganda Tour Operators (AUTO) — have condemned suicide attacks that targeted Uganda’s capital Kampala.

AUTO in a statement on Wednesday condemned the “cowardly terror attacks” and conveyed “condolences to the families of the deceased and we wish a speedy recovery to the wounded.”

“The Association of Uganda Tour Operators condemns this cowardly act of terror and sends out our most hearty commiserations to the families of the bereaved while reassuring the causalities and the whole nation that it will be well,” a statement said.

They assured both local and foreign tourists that Uganda is safe and open for tourism activities.

“Uganda is not only a naturally endowed beautiful country with a resilient and happy people, but it is a country well known for its ability to rise over such adversity, with our never-give-up Ubuntu spirit emboldened by the popular local dialect ‘ Kijja Kuggwa’”

“With assurance from our security forces, we the Association of Uganda Tour Operators can confirm that the situation in Kampala particularly and Uganda in general, is calm, peaceful and security is stable. All means of transport, flight schedules including at Entebbe international Airport are operating normally. We are also happy to report that all tourist attractions across Uganda’s beautiful National parks and sites are operating normally”.

At least six people were killed in twin explosions early Tuesday, including three presumed suicide bombers, according to Ugandan police officials.

Police counter-terrorism response teams shot and injured a would-be fourth bomber after the explosions near parliament and the Central Police Station, according to police spokesperson Fred Enanga.

Police said terrorists from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) – a group active in Uganda and neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo – are responsible for the attack. The U.S. has linked the ADF with the Daesh terrorist group, the Islamic State that has since claimed responsibility for deadly attacks in Kampala.

Police put the provisional number of injuries at 33.

In a statement late Tuesday, President Yoweri Museveni urged citizens to “maintain vigilance of checking people at entry points to bus parks, hotels, churches, mosques, markets” and vowed that the attackers “will perish”.

