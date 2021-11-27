KAMPALA – Col. Edith Nakalema, the head, State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SH-ACU) has said that it is every Ugandan’s responsibility to see to it that the country does not indulge in any type of corruptive behavior.

Col. Nakalema together with other Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies were on Saturday attending a Citizens Anti-Corruption Baraza hosted by Beat FM Uganda under the theme “My Fight Your Fight Corruption Must Fall”.

“I thank you all for sparing your time on a weekend to come and share views on corruption.”

She challenged citizens to “Imagine a Uganda free of corruption and envisage the Uganda you want to see.”

Article 17(1) i, states very clearly that it is the duty of every Citizen of Uganda to combat corruption and misuse or wastage of public property.

Col. Nakalema lauded the President for always stressing time and again the fact that one of the ways to build a prosperous Uganda is by giving up corrupt practices. “Do not endanger your lives by being corrupt.”

She said that Ugandans must also ensure that corruption does not go unreported and therefore must work with all the anti-corruption agencies in this regard.

“Life is all about choices & choosing NOT to be corrupt is the best choice. I urge you to be at the frontline in this fight. Be the warriors!” she called.

