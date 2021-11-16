KAMPALA – Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga has revealed that a total of six people have died in Kampala Tuesday twin bombings.

Speaking to the press, Enanga said that preliminary investigations indicate that three of the deceased were suicide bombers responsible for the blasts.

“Our CCTV cameras have indicated that near CPS, a man dressed in black with a backpack was responsible for detonating the bomb that exploded. The suicide bomber died instantly whereas many others were rushed to hospital in critical condition,” Enanga said.

The two explosions that left Kampala residents panicking went off following one another at Jubilee building along parliamentary avenue and Buganda road near the Central Police Station.

Mulago National Referral Hospital revealed that a total of 27 were receiving treatment after sustaining injuries. 20 of them are males and seven are females. The hospital revealed that seven of them were in critical condition.

