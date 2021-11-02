MITYANA – Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has challenged Mityana locals to embrace the NRM government in a bid to foster the easier provision of services and foster development in the area.

Nabbanja made the call while presiding over the commemoration service of Mother Mary Magdalene Day by the Church Women Fellowship at St Andrews Cathedral in Mityana District over the weekend.

She was in the company of Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba and State Minister in Charge of Luweero triangle, Alice Kaboyo

The premier’s visit to Mityana comes at a time when the district is warming up for Woman Mp by-elections. She reminded voters that it is only government-leaning leaders that can secure their (voters’) portion from the national cake.

“It is us that have the resources. Even if you go on the floor of parliament and speak vehemently about an issue when it is not in the government budget, it is always a wastage of time. We discuss these matters in the NRM caucus so if you are not in this caucus, you need to devise how you get matters to reach there in your own way,” she said.

She added: “Government is here for these five years and all we are going to do in Mityana, it is the NRM that has it. It is incumbent upon you as a leader to lobby for your people regardless of your political affiliations because the government knows nothing of the sort.”

Nabbanja shared that poor voting is one of the reasons some constituencies lag behind in development because at times their opposition leaders also don’t want to create rapport with those in government to deliver services.

In the service that was led by Mityana Bishop James Bukomeko, the premier asked the congregation to reflect on Uganda’s past tough times which were developed by conflicts.

“China developed quickly because they had one president (Mao Zedong) for 50 years. Changing leadership is not the development of a country because if it were the case, Uganda would be very developed. All the developments you see have been brought about by peace.”

She thanked the church for teaching development programs and revealed that the president came up with the Parish development model aimed at alleviating poverty from the grassroots.

“In January 2022, we are going to send Shs 17million in every parish of Uganda and we will be sending Shs100 million per year but 30% of this will be for women. It is your responsibility as women to take part in this model of development by planning accordingly,” she said, adding that she would send them 50 pigs to kick-start a women’s piggery project in the area.

Nabakooba reiterated Nabbanja’s sentiments on the parish development model and rallied leaders and residents to embrace it.

Nabakooba urged the women to get ready and be at the forefront when this program is rolled out since with their championing, the program will be successful and the president will also be happy that it is the women steering it.

“Women know well what I have done with you. We have reared chicken, we have put equipment in hospitals and I have stood with you in all ways because I noticed that for a woman to stand firm where they are, she has to be financially empowered. The government has brought this parish development model that is going to improve the standards of people and their homes and I ask you to own this and all other projects by the government.”

Related