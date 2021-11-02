KAMPALA —Amb. Abbey Walusimbi, a senior presidential advisor on diaspora affairs has received in Uganda, a delegation of five investors —representing top companies from United Kingdom.

The group which is a fruit of his recent engagements in 2020 Dubai Expo is expected to hold meetings with different Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Walusimbi had last month camped in Dubai to persuade investors come and explore Uganda’s vast investment opportunities spread across the different sectors of the economy.

Amb. Walusimbi believes that despite criticism over government positioning at the Dubai Expo 2021, the expo has so far offered Uganda great opportunities.

“During my recent trip to the 2021 Dubai Expo, I met a number of potential investors which is in line with my duties as directed by H.E President Yoweri Museveni. The results of my visit are some of the investors that are here today,” Amb. Walusimbi noted during one of a meeting with the Minister of State for ICT, Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo held at her office in Kampala.

The group is led by Marcus Constantine, Director Xanda Ltd, a UK’s leading London based website design, branding and 360° digital agency, serving clients from all over the world for over 20 years.

On his part, Marcus said his company interested in establishing an exclusive tourism partnership between Explore Uganda, Xanda and Tottenham Hotspur FC, a competitive member of the English Premier League with 3 billion regular viewers worldwide.

“We are an ambitious marketing campaign to stimulate the Explore Uganda campaign and promote Ugandan tourism in the UK and around the world; other opportunities in promoting sports and athletics in Uganda and potential partnerships with internationally recognized brands and celebrities.” Marcus said.

Also part of the delegation is Paula Casteleiro, a Senior Director of Gran Melia Hotels, a collection of more than 350 hotels in 40 countries on 4 continents.

The Hotel is considered the largest Hotel Company in Spain and one of the leading resort companies in Latin America, as well as the 3rd largest in Europe and the 19th largest in the World.

Others on the delegation were Abdulhakka Sentamu, a Ugandan Aerospace engineer and the Chief Marketing Officer Jaja Food Ltd.

Jaja Food is a leading aquaculture farming company based in United Kingdom.

Sentamu said that the Company also seeks for an opportunity to among others develop the Ugandan seafood market by building and operating sustainable land-based production facilities using Recirculating Aquaculture Systems technology (RAS) which has the ability to produce the highest possible quality of fish with a constant harvest throughout the year.

During the meeting, the CEO, Uganda Tourism Board, Lilly Ajarova revealed that there are a number of opportunities within the tourism sector that can be explored by the investors in line with their interests.

“We are on coarse to positioning Uganda for international luxurious accommodations, these accommodations can be set up in unique locations which we have already identified such as outside National game parks,” Ajarova highlighted.

The Minister of State for ICT, Nabbosa Ssebugwaawo said her office will accord delegation all the relevant support they need.

“We have a number of opportunities in the ICT sector and these are open for investment. I appreciate Amb. Walusimbi for spotting such investors who are very interesting, “Nabbosa said.

