KAMPALA – Movit Products, the leading personal care company in Uganda has today announced its partnership for the Kabaka Birthday Run through a contribution of UGX 20 million towards the 2021 Annual Kabaka Birthday Run.

Organized by the Buganda Kingdom, the Kabaka Birthday Run is an annual event held to celebrate the birthday which happens every 13th April- of His Majesty Ronald Mwenda Mutebi II the Kabaka of Buganda Kingdom.

This year the event will be held under the theme, “Men Against AIDS to save the girl child” and was officially launched at the Bulange Mengo gardens.

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga in his address expressed the kingdom’s gratitude to all the associates and partners who have committedly joined the rest of Buganda in celebration of the Kabaka’s birthday each year, and called upon more to be a part.

“We are elated to have you join us today as we launch the much-anticipated Kabaka Birthday Run in celebration of Our King’s birth-date which occurs every year on April 13th. Your partnership goes a long way in enabling us contribute to a number of causes that remain pertinent to the well-being of our communities,” he observed.

Owek. Mayiga noted that, “This year’s contributions will be going towards the fight against AIDs to save the girl child. To do this effectively, it is necessary that we have the right and like-minded partners like Movit Products and others on board for maximum impact.”

Speaking at the launch, Connie Nankya, the Communications and Corporate Affairs Manager at Movit Products said, “Over the years, Movit Products has shared a rich relationship with the Buganda Government. This has seen the birth of tremendous partnerships and participation across core initiatives like, The Kabaka’s Coronation series, which has been capped by the The Kabaka Birthday Run, launched today under the theme, Men Against AIDS to save the girl child’.”

Nankya praised the partnership as an ideal one and pledged Movit Products’ continued support towards Buganda Kingdom’s charitable activities and development.

“This year, we are happy to be a partner through our contribution of Ush. 20,000,000 towards the celebrations and run respectively. We believe that when we join hands in the fight against AIDs we shall continuously reduce on the number of infections across all avenues. As an entity we value such forums that extend the grand opportunity for us to speak to a gender that remains so dear to us and in this specific case, the girl child. We therefore pledge our commitment to support and rally behind the Buganda Kingdom in ensuring that we achieve our goal, which is captured in the theme for the Kabaka’s Birthday Run: Men Against Aids to save the girl child. Furthermore, given our past history and involvement in a number of partnerships with the Buganda Kingdom, we believe this cements our collaborative efforts with the Kingdom and all initiatives intended to better our community,” revealed Nankya.

The Kabaka Birthday Run to be held under the theme Men Against AIDS to save the girl child’ will take place virtually and everyone is encouraged to participate within the safest locations nearest to them come the 28th of November, 2021,” Owek. Mayiga concluded.

Related