KAMPALA —The State Minister for Foreign Affairs in charge of international affairs, Henry Okello Oryem has revealed that relations between Uganda and India are at its best, explaining that both countries have signed several memoranda of understanding in a number of areas that have further consolidated and strengthened the bilateral ties.

“Uganda and India have worked closely in the multilateral arena on regional and international issues. India continues to be a strategic partner for Uganda in socio-economic development. The projects undertaken have significantly impacted various sectors and groups in Uganda,”Oryem said at India’s State Minister for External Affairs, Shri. V. Murleedharan who is in Uganda on a two day visit.

Oryem said that economic ties between the two countries are also flourishing with India supporting Uganda’s economic growth in a number of ways.

“India remains a strong and reliable partner in Uganda’s quest for industrial development and overall economic transformation. As you are aware, India is also one of the leading sources of our imports,” he said.

“Uganda appreciates the access provided for some of our agriculture products such as coffee, however to further balance out trade between our two countries we invite India through its vibrant private sector to consider expanding its importation of products from Uganda such as processed powder milk, cocoa and dried leguminous vegetables among others, which are all organically grown.”

Oryem also applauded the Indian government for bolstering Uganda’s efforts to fight Covid through the donation of Covid vaccines and personal protective equipment to Ugandan health workers.

The Ugandan Foreign Affairs Minister also applauded India for coming to Uganda’s help in its quest to give a decent life to refugees.

“I applaud India’s commitment of $1 million during the Uganda Solidarity Summit for Refugees held in Kampala in June 2017. This has strengthened services to support the refugees and host communities. “

Oryem pledged that Uganda will always treasure the relations with India and to prove this, he said government is ready to provide 15 acres of land to India to construct the Mahatma Gandhi Convention Centre in Entebbe and the Mahatma Gandhi Heritage Centre in Jinja.

“I would like to reiterate that Uganda is fully committed to deepening our bilateral relations in all areas.”

The Indian State Minister for External Affairs, Shri. V. Murleedharan said the ties between the two friendly countries will continue to blossom.

