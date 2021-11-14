KAMPALA — Maj. Gen. Jack Bakasumba has been appointed acting Deputy Inspector General of Police.

Bakasumba has been serving as Chief of Joint Uganda Police.

Bakasumba was appointed by Internal Affairs Minister Kahinda Otafire to serve in Acting Capacity until President Museveni appoints a substantive Deputy IGP Deputy Inspector General of Police.

Maj. Gen. Bakasumba replaces Late Maj Gen Paul Lokech, ‘the Lion of Mogadishu’ who died in August this year.

