NAMUGONGO —Letshego Uganda, has over the years established a firm and long standing partnership with the Uganda Rotary Club under Sustainable Development (CSR – Corporate Social Responsibility). This is primarily so because Rotarians contribute their time and expertise to make a difference- helping those who need it and encourage youth to reach their full potential.

To that end, Letshego Uganda in partnership with the Rotary Club of Namugongo has made a solid contribution of UGX2,000,000 towards their initiative of building fully fledged maternal extension with 30 beds that will cater to alleviating the deaths of expectant mothers in Bukedea district, at the Kidongole Health Center 3.

Giles Aijukwe, CEO – Letshego Uganda, says: “We are delighted to be a part of this initiative. Maternal health and the general medical infrastructure in Uganda still pose a great challenge so through Rotary Club initiatives like this, we hope we can change the trajectory. The goal for us at Letshego is to ensure lives are positively transformed in everything we do; be it through our service/product offering or acts of compassion such as this.”

Businesses need to use their resources to drive meaningful change. “At Letshego, our tagline- Improving Lives, is our pillar towards supporting sustainability efforts wholeheartedly. From the very beginning, it has been our mission to inspire the customers’ minds and hearts towards sustainability.”

Aijukwe added that it is not just about the positive community impact but it’s really across their entire value chain: suppliers, customers, channel partners and the communities that we serve to create sustainable impact” Aijukwe Giles, Letshego CEO remarked.

Kidongole Health Centre 3 covers 2 sub-counties and has a daily inflow of 22 pregnant mothers requiring antenatal assistance. This is alongside another estimated 100 – 200 in the outpatients and admission departments, daily seeking treatment for other general medical conditions. Our goal at Letshego is to improve lives and as such pledge our commitment to support community transformation projects such as these at all times. As we continue to embark on transforming our service offering to our customers countrywide, we have now officially gone DIGITAL.

“We have introduced the LetsGo App (downloadable from Android, Huawei and iOS stores)- a simple, quick and reliable approach for our clients to access financial support from Letshego from the comfort of their homes/offices in real time. These strides in digitization are intended to accentuate our service offering,” Aijukwe stressed.

