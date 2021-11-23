KAMPALA – The Kampala International University – KIU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Mouhamad Mpezamihigo has revealed that a total of four hundred forty-one students and staff have been vaccinated against Covid-19 on the first day.

The ongoing three-day exercise held at the university’s main campus in Kansanga Kampala has commenced on Tuesday, November 23.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, 356 people have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca, 60 people with Pfizer, and 25 with Sinovac.

The move is in a bid to curb COVID-19 infections among its students and staff in line with the recent presidential directive on vaccination as a condition to open up the education sector and subsequently open up the other spheres of the country more so the economy.

While speaking at the university’s 24th graduation ceremony, Prof. Mpezamihigo promise that the University in partnership with Kampala Capital City Authority – KCCA would hold a mass Covid-19 vaccination exercise at the Main Campus for students, staff, and the neighboring community.

He said that the University was doing everything to abide by the Covid-19 government regulations part of which necessitates the vaccination of the masses.

To get vaccinated, the national students are expected to present national IDs, voting slips from the Electoral Commission, and or a copy of parents’ national ID whereas the international students will present passports or national IDs from their country of origin.

Related