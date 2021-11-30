MUKONO —Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) Executive Director, Allen Kagina has instructed contractor of Kampala—Jinja Highway to double the manpower and equipment to ensure the restoration of the severely distressed parts of the trade critical road.

Following a public outcry about the state of the road, Kagina on Tuesday November 30 inspected the 72km road that stretches from the junction to Katalima road at the Nakawa ‘Spear’ crossroads, and continues eastwards through Bweyogerere, Seeta, Mukono, and Lugazi to end in Jinja.

During the tour, the contractor Energoprojekt Niskograndja A.D was instructed to immediately restore the key priority areas including Bweyogere, Mbalala and Mabira.

Kigunga – replacement of a cross culvert opposite Seeta high school and a wearing course of asphalt (black top) and ancillary works.

Bulyantete, Mukono and Seeta – Pothole filling and sealing with asphalt

The contractor committed to immediately doubling the machinery and personal as per instruction from UNRA

Addressing the contractor on site, Kagina implored the contractor to adopt speed of execution.

‘Manufacturers, traders & other sectors, are counting on UNRA to fix this important road. We need to be sensitive to their needs and ensure the timely delivery of the agreed upon priority areas along the Kampala-Jinja highway.’

‘Kampala – Jinja highway can be considered to be under construction. We appeal to the public to continue observing the traffic management guidelines that have been put in place to enhance safety, enable smooth flow of traffic and avoid accidents,’ remarked Eng Sam Muhoozi, Director Roads and Bridges Development during the tour.

The tour of the Kampala – Jinja follows public outcry on the slow pace of works on the Highway.

The UNRA ED and her technical team will next week tour Mityana – Mubende, that is also undergoing civil works for periodic maintenance.

