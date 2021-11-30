MBARARA – Two people yet to be identified have died on the spot following gas explosion in Kisenyi Mbarara City.

According to police, the explosion has also caused serious injuries to three people including; Kamusiime Gashom and Tumwebaze John who are admitted at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital for treatment.

It’s alleged the explosion happened at a scrap metal shop where they were trying to cut the gas cylinder, it exploded, killing the two instantly.

“Our teams from Mbarara Central Police Station have cordoned off the scene and bodies of the deceased conveyed to Mbarara Referral Hospital for postmortem,” police said in a statement.

