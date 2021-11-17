KAMPALA —The list of students who have secured government sponsorship in public universities under the district quota system is out.

Over 1,000 students from 127 districts were selected from across the country, with Makerere University taking more than half of them.

The remaining students will go to the other public universities: Kyambogo, Gulu, Busitema and Mbarara University of Science and Technology.

“The Office of the Academic Registrar Makerere University is pleased to announce that the following candidates who have been recommended for admission to the programmes indicated against their names under the District Quota Scheme, subject to verification by their respective districts. The Candidates have been admitted to the Public Universities namely; Makerere University, Makerere University Business School (MUBS), Busitema University, Gulu University, Kyambogo University, Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST), Kabale University, Lira University, Soroti University, Muni University” Makerere University in a notice on the website.

Districts with higher student populations were allocated a higher number of candidate slots following last year’s resolution by the Government that districts should get slots in tandem with their population. However, each district is entitled to a minimum of six slots.

Accordingly, the districts of Kampala with an estimated 1.7million people and Wakiso with an estimated 1.3million people were given 14 and 20 slots respectively.

Jinja was given 10 slots, Arua, Masaka, Mityana and Mukono each got 9 slots while Ntungamo, Rakai, Kyenjojo took 8 places each.

Click here or on the image below to download the whole list

