KAMPALA – The management of Kampala International University (KIU) and the university clinic have moved to vaccinate their staff and students against Coronavirus disease.

The three-day exercise will be held at the university main campus in Kansanga Kampala starting from Tuesday November 23, from 8am to 4:30pm.

This is in a bid to curb COVID-19 infections among its students and staff.

The move follows the University Vice Chancellor, Prof Mouhamad Mpezamihigo’s promise during his speech at the KIU 24th graduation ceremony that the University in partnership with Kampala Capital City Authority – KCCA would hold a mass Covid-19 vaccination exercise at the Main Campus for students, staff and the neighboring community.

He said that the University was doing everything to abide by the Covid-19 government regulations part of which necessitates the vaccination of the masses.

According to the university Guild Speaker, Mbabazi Angella, the move is in line with the recent presidential directive on vaccination as a condition to open up the education sector and subsequently open up the other spheres of the country more so the economy.

“This is a very timely scheme every student should embrace it in the best interest of safeguarding their lives and those of their dear ones,” she said.

“In a nutshell, recent examples have proved that treatment of COVID-19 more so those in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) is a venture for the bourgeoisie class. And as the old adage goes, that prevention is better than cure, let us take on the path to embrace the vaccination drive to avoid the music that may result from non-adherence to the scientifically-backed approach to tackling this pandemic.”

Ms. Mbabazi pleaded to fellow students to “desist from baseless conspiracy theories of all sorts that have been circulating on various social media platforms without any scientific roots that lure people not to take the jab.”

During the exercise, the national students will present national IDs, voting slip from Electoral Commission and or a copy of parents national ID whereas the international students will present passports or national IDs from country of origin.

