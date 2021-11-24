KAMPALA — Col. Edith Nakalema, the head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SH-ACU) has aimed a major dig at government corrupt officials and warned that the antigraft agencies have built alot capacity to tackle all forms sophisticated and syndicated corruption.

Appearing on BSS Television on Wednesday morning, Col. Nakalema applauded the citizens’ trust in the unit, cordial cooperation with other Anti Corruption Agencies (ACAs) and lauded the media for its continuous exposure of the corrupt chiefs.

She said that the strong partnership with other antigraft agencies has made ther work of SH-ACU easy in the 3 years of its existence.

“The Unit receives over 300 calls a day and this is a symbol of trust from the Public,” she said.

State House Anti-Corruption Unit has recovered UGX.30 billion from inflated government projects, misappropriated funds, and from fraudsters.

In addition, it has arraigned over 329 people in court including Permanent Secretaries among other government top dogs.

She asserted that this court figure increases day by day.

Col. Nakalema explains that the most forms of corruption in Uganda are Extortion and bribery—also stressing that some of the corrupt are powerful and connected.

“Some acts of corruption are syndicated from top to bottom in public offices which makes it difficult to identify,” she noted

“The corrupt also have advanced to sophisticated means to conceal the trail of their criminal acts”. She however said Anti Corruption Agencies are well equipped with advanced technology and experience to counter all forms of sophisticated modern corruption.

