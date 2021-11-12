KAMPALA – The director, administrators and members of management of China-Uganda Friendship Hospital in Naguru-Kampala have been freshly trained by the Integrated Intelligent Computer System (IICS Technologies) scientists.

The half-day training was conducted by Mr. Solomon Ssendigiya, the iHMIS project Manager and three other Change Management Officers.

The managerial dashboard is a new modification in the Integrated Health Management Information System (iHMIS), developed for managers and administrators of health facilities to simplify their supervisory roles.

This particular module according to Mr. Ssendigiya, is a timely source of information, and adept decision-making aide, a real-time performance management tool, and gives an in-depth insight into the health facility at first glance.

Hospital heads encounter a pile of enormous tasks moreover most times with less adequate staff, draining their energy, time, and productivity levels. The dashboard is therefore a timely intervention that facilitates users to monitor real-time staff output and stock usage (like which medicine is frequently prescribed or is about to run out of stock or expire). That and more are aided remotely and effortlessly.

In simple terms, the user can have a total hospital view of staff attendance, who carries what load at a particular time and any other details up to later. The administrator is now empowered to quickly make scientific and rational decisions arising from the seamless available data.

