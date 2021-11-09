Police are investigating an explosion on a long-distance bus registration number 926U that happened on Tuesday afternoon at Kampiringisa, Kammengo Sub-county in Mpigi District.

The bus, belonging to Gateway coaches was traveling the capital Kampala to Kabale in western part of Uganda.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known. ASP Faridah Nampiima, the Traffic Police Spokesperson, said in a statement they dispatched bomb experts to the scene in central Uganda.

Photos and videos shared on social media show a thick cloud of smoke coming from the burning bus. Fire flames are seen sprouting through the bus windows.

“All passengers have come out live but their properties burnt.

No fire engine yet at scene.

Situation out of hand.

Traffic jam along the road high.

Police officers at the scene but no way of putting off the fire.” Nampiima added.

