KAMPALA – Police has dismissed false reports that Maj. Gen. Jack Bakasumba has been appointed the new Deputy Inspector General of Police.

Media reports had on Saturday indicated that Maj. Gen Jack Bakasumba, the Police Chief of Joint Staff Bakasumba had been elevated to replace the Late Maj Gen Paul Lokech.

A police statement on Sunday morning trashed the reports also describing them as false and baseless.

“Please disregard all social media posts, making false and baseless claims, about the appointment of the Chief of Joint Staff, AIGP Jackson Bakasumba as the Deputy Inspector General of Police. It is not true and we ask all media platforms to pull down their fake stories,” a statement from Police reads in part.

“We shall effectively inform the public through our proven communication channels, once the position of DIGP is filled, by the Appointing Authority,” the statement continues.

