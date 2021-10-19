MUKONO – Police in Mukono are investigating the attempted murder of the government critic and Mukono Municipality MP Betty Bakireke Nambooze.

In the video making rounds on social media, a tearful legislator narrates how someone broke into her house last night with the intention of taking her life.

“He asked me to say my last prayer,” said crying Nambooze.

Mukono Municipality MP Betty Bakireke Nambooze survives murder pic.twitter.com/3A481xE0ct — Nelson Mandela (@NellyNamboole) October 19, 2021

The incident happened in the wee hours of Tuesday at Nakabago cell, Ntawo ward, Central Division, Mukono Municipality.

According to Police, an unidentified intruder was tall, dark-skinned and putting on a suit jacket.

“The bedroom was open at the time because she was planning to go for a meeting at Parliament,” Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesman said in the statement.

“It is alleged that the Honourable Member of Parliament made an alarm and her husband Bakireke came to her rescue by grabbing the man pushing him outside. The suspect later escaped and jumped onto a motorcycle waiting for him outside as witnessed by some neighbours.”

Owoyesigyire says that they have among other materials recovered two brand new pangas in a sack at a small garden of tomatoes in the MP’s premises.

“We recorded statements from relevant witnesses. The police have also embarked on viewing CCTV footage with an aim of identifying the rider.”

