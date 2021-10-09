KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has urged Ugandans to stop running around and stop travelling outside.

“Recently I was persuaded to go to Dubai, and in the president’s team we came back with three corona infections, two from Dubai and one from Ethiopia,” he said.

President Museveni was on Saturday afternoon addressing the nation at the on-going Uganda’s 59 Independence celebrations at Kololo Independence grounds in Kampala.

Mr. President says that in the past two years, 2020 and 2021 the new Uganda that rose after so many problems has shown that it can stand on its feet and defeat any challenge.

“In these two years as many of you know we dealt successfully with the problem of locust invasion,the rising levels of the waters of the lakes, the landslides and the corona pandemic where we minimized the death.”

He lauded the whistleblowers who periodically expose the corrupt people and parasites.

He also congratulated the Ugandans, and Africans at large and partners in the world, saying that Uganda’s achievements are not by Ugandans alone.

“The people of Africa and our partners who buy our goods and services contribute to this success.”

Museveni says the first oil to be pumped out of the ground will be achieved by 2025 because all agreements have been signed.

“Additionally, even our economy managed some growth in both financial years 2020/2021 and this one 2021/2022. In the former, we managed a growth rate of 3.4% and in the current one it is estimated that we shall achieve a rate of 3.8%.”

By end of June 2022, Museveni says country’s GDP will be standing at USD 41 billion.

“All these without the contributions of the oil to be pumped out of the ground. The first oil to be pumped out of the ground will be by 2025.”

“I , therefore, congratulate the people of Uganda, the people of Africa and our partners in the world because these achievements are not by our efforts alone. However, we could have achieved more if it was not for the parasites that want to harvest where they have not sowed.”

