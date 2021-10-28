KAMPALA —Professional accounts should provide free business management advice to small and medium enterprises which are facing financial distress arising from Covid-19 disruptions, CPA Derick Nkajja, the Chief Executive Officer of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) said.

Speaking at the virtual release of the October 2021 Certified Public ublic Accountants Examinations results, CPA Nkajja said the development will save distressed businesses from the COVID-19 aftereffects.

ICPAU through its examination body arm, the Public Accountants Examinations Board on Wednesday October 27 released the examinations which were conducted from October 4-8 from seven examinations centres including Arua, Fort Portal, Gulu, Kampala, Mbale, Mbarara, Mbale and Nkozi.

A total of 4,238 students attempted the October 2021 examinations.

“We appreciate the level of preparedness of these candidates,” said CPA Geoffrey Byamugisha, the chairperson, for the Public Accountants Examinations Board.

Byamugisha said this demonstrates that with determination and preparedness, the CPA course papers can be passed at first attempt.

At least 118 students completed the CPA course compared to 109 in December 2020 and 128 in November 2019.

Of the 118 students, 64 (54.2%) are female and 54 (45.8%) are male.

This brings the number of students who have completed the CPA course to 4,113 since 1990’s when the institute started.

Related