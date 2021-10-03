KAMPALA —To help tackle Uganda’s problems of deforestation, climate change, and pollution all contestants in beauty pageant —Miss Earth Uganda 2021—have been sanctioned to promote environmental awareness including leading the debate on Climate Change.

Presiding over the crowning of Miss Earth Uganda 2021 held in Fort Portal, Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi, also a senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs pressed home the urgent need to pay attention to Climate Change and its disastrous effects.

“In 2018 our country was the first in Africa to develop and endorse its Nationally Determined Contribution Partnership Plan (NDC-PP). Our key commitments in this regard, including, reducing national greenhouse gas emissions by 22% by 2030, reducing climate vulnerability of climate sensitive sectors since our economy is natural resource based, and building climate resilience of key sectors and managing disaster risks, ” Walusimbi said, reminding the contestants—all youths— of their role in spearheading the debate.

He added: “Let’s not wait for the government to do everything for us. Before you throw that polythene paper or plastic bottle into the streets, think about the soil that won’t breathe with it atop and imagine how you would feel if someone tied the same material to your nose”.

He congratulated the winner Miss Ahlam Ismail and said “we also have a duty to remind you of the responsibilities that come with the MISS Earth Crown”.

“Your beauty has only been possible because of the nourishments you get from the gifts of Mother earth. You are not just a beauty queen but also an ambassador of not only the environment but our country’s culture”.

He said Ugandans in Diaspora will be there to give her the support she needs to bring down the Universal Miss earth crown.

Walusimbi also commended Tooro Kingdom’s King Oyo for embracing environmental friendly policies.

Organised under the theme; Role of Technology in Sustainability and Inclusive Development at Nyaika hotel in Fort portal —Miss Earth Uganda is a beauty pageant in search of the most beautiful young Ugandan lady who is very knowledgeable about her environment and who will strongly stand as an ambassador for the protection and preservation of the environment.

The winner Miss Ahlam Ismail will represent Uganda at the Universal Miss Earth competition later this year.

Tooro Kingdom Queen Mother Best Kemigisha said she was pleased to officiate at the crowning of Miss Earth in Tooro Kingdom.

“Congratulations to Miss Ahlam Ismail who is the new Miss Earth Uganda. I urge you to promote environmental conservation for the benefit of the current and future generations,” Kemigisha said.

The pageant is organized by Uganda’s National Forestry Authority and its National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) and partners.

Deforestation and land conflicts are believed to be increasing as oil exploration in the country expands. Even chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest have turned to turn to clay for food as the number of raffia palm trees quickly diminishes.

Uganda also faces water shortages and food security problems as a result of growing oil exploration.

Related