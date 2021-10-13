KAMPALA – Kampala Capital City Authority – KCCA has commissioned “She Leads Uganda”, a five-year project (2021 – 2025) that seeks to achieve girls and young women’s influence in gender-responsive laws, policies, societal norms & practices for Gender equality.

The project also advances equality for girls and young women, who play a pivotal role in accelerating the development of our Nation.

The launch was presided over by the body’s head – Dorothy Kisaka at Hotel Africana – Kampala Uganda, who shared the Vision for Kampala of a SMART CITY emphasizing the need to have smart citizens to support the City Transformation.

She highlighted the need to celebrate the journey of the Girl Child Empowerment and encouraged young women to lead by example.

Ms. Kisaka further requested parents to listen to the girl child, learn about their aspirations and engage them. The ED called upon society to grow confident girls who can speak at every fora without shame, provide safe and inclusive Community Places where girls can develop and raise their voices.

“KCCA continues to engage the Girl Child and young women through

various empowerment programs like the I-Serve, equipping the youth with vocational skills at the Kabalagala Youth Centre, training young women in Urban Agriculture at the Kyanja Agricultural Resources Centre, The Youth Livelihood Program among others.”

“KCCA appreciates the Ministry of Foreign Affairs- Netherlands that is supporting SHE LEADS Project, implemented by a consortium of partner organizations including: Terres des Hommes -Netherlands, Plan International Uganda, FEMNET, Integrated Disables Women Activities (IDIWA) Global Learning for Sustainability, Youth Advocacy and Development Network, Trailblazers mentoring Foundation, and Girl Up Initiative Uganda.”

Related