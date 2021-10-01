KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has said that when he took over power, he was able to ensure security in the country and discipline in army.

“We developed strong methods to discipline the army, most especially when it came to protecting the wanainchi,” said Museveni who is currently giving State of the National Address.

Museveni says that Uganda is now an economy of surplus whose problem is lack of market.

However, the President says that the country still has problems, corruption being one of them.

“But we shall handle it. There is no way corruption can defeat us.”

“The other problem is the issue of jobs. With the parish model, this will be handled seriously.”

“You remember those Sheiks who were killed. You remember Joan Kagezi, Maj. Kigunddu, Kaweesi. I realized the killers weren’t being arrested because the police had been infested by criminals.”

Museveni says he also discovered that the police leadership hadn’t detected the lagging behind in their technology.

“I made a speech in Parliament where I pointed this out. I think I gave 12 ways that we were going to use to defeat crime.”

He admitted that the police is not fully cleaned. “I still hear of some weevils there, but we are going to clean them.”

“I went to Karamoja, there were many outcries,” he said.

“When I analyzed, I realized the issue is very easy to deal with. The few steps we have taken have already sent a message.”

The President says that some of the Judicial officers do things that have no connection with reality.

“I don’t want to use strong words but what they do seems to have no connection to reality.”

“We lost over 20 people in Masaka, and suspects are being given bail. We are being told that bail is a right. What about the victims?”

“You normally hear me call the people who kill people pigs. It is not me who said that. It was Jesus who said it in Mathew 7:6,” he said.

