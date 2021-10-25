KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni is expected to address the nation on Covid-19 and other related issues on Thursday, his press secretary has said.

Lindah Nabusayi in a tweet said that the televised address will be at 8pm.

The President is expected to talk about nation security prior to the Kampala Saturday blast that killed one instantly and several other scoring serious injuries.

The explosion at Digida pork joint in Komamboga, Kawempe Division, Kampala comes one week after United Kingdom’s warning of terrorism attacks.

In a recent UK statement, the government called on their nationals to be extremely vigilant about their security “especially in crowded and public places like hotels, transport hubs, restaurants and bars, and during major gatherings like sporting or religious events”.

“Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners. UK Counter Terrorism Policing has information and advice on staying safe abroad and what to do in the event of a terrorist attack,” the statement reads.

However, Museveni asked Ugandans not to fear and assured that the perpetuators behind the blast the went off on Saturday night will in no time be brought to book.

“The Information I have is that three people came and left a package in kaveera which later on exploded, killing one person and injuring five others. It seems to be a terrorist act but we shall get the perpetrators,” Museveni said on Sunday morning.

He said security has started investigating the matter before coming up with a conclusive report but assured the public that the perpetrators will be brought to book.

“The public should not fear, we shall defeat this criminality like we have defeated all the other criminality committed by the pigs who don’t respect life.”

Uganda Police spokesman Fred Enanga confirmed the presence of sleeper cells in the country, adding that efforts to dismantle them are ongoing.

“Despite the emerging sleeper cells our terror alert levels are not elevated yet,” Mr Enanga said.

