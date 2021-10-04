DUBAI – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with President Yoweri Museveni at the Ugandan pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting explored ways to strengthen bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries at a time when the world is set to move into a period of accelerated recovery from recent global challenges. President Yoweri Museveni stressed that the two countries share a robust relationship, which he hopes to further deepen by expanding the scope of cooperation in various fields, especially tourism, trade and investment.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and President Yoweri Museveni were briefed on the Uganda pavilion located in the Opportunity district of Expo 2020.

His Highness was accompanied during the visit by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai; and Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau.

Inspired by Uganda’s famous tours, the country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 offers visitors a journey linking different times, eras and places, highlighting how adventure and opportunity converge in today’s Uganda. The pavilion also offers visitors an opportunity to immerse themselves in Uganda’s unique combination of amazing natural scenery and attractive business climate. Through its participation in Expo 2020, Uganda aims to showcase its exports and its unique tourism and wildlife attractions as well as emerging investment opportunities, especially in agriculture, industry, energy, minerals, oil and gas.

Being held for the first time in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, Expo 2020 Dubai houses the pavilions of 192 countries participating in the event as well as those of diverse organisations from across the world. The global show runs for 182 days until 31 March 2022.

Related