KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has announced that schools, and the rest of the economy will be opened in January 2022 whether people go for vaccination or not.

“If anything goes wrong, the moral responsibility is yours,” he says.

Museveni is currently addressing the nation on Covid-19 and other related issues.

He, however, said that all the priority groups must be vaccinated by the end of December so that we open schools and the economy by January.

He defended long closure of schools saying that all the complications that come with school closure, like teenage pregnancies, loss of school time, etc., are reversible.

“Death is irreversible.”

“Young mothers can go back to school and study. Dead people cannot,” he added.

According to him, by December, the country will have received 23 million COVID-19 vaccines.

“We expect that more than 12 million Ugandans will have been vaccinated out of our target of 21 million people.

“As we struggle to develop our own vaccines, vaccines from other sources have been made available.”

Museveni says the government has been able to buy from willing sellers, and has also received donations.

By the beginning of this year, he said, COVID-19 vaccines had been developed in the US, UK, India, China, Russia, etc.

“Even here, we are trying to develop our own vaccine,” he revealed.

“I have told you before that the virus has no legs to walk or wings to fly. This virus is easily preventable.”

The President says that the nation has so far had 96,597 recoveries and 3,209 deaths.

