KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has on Monday evening appointed Maj Gen Don Nabasa as the new Military Police commander.

The former Commander of the presidential guard unit Special Forces Command – SFC, replaces Brig Keith Katungi who has been sent to Somalia as the Contingent Commander, a position that Nabasa held until today.

At SFC, Nabasa was replaced by Maj Gen James Birungi as the SFC commander.

Nabasa was later sent for a one- year training course at the National Defence College in China and after completing the training in August last year, he was sent to Somalia to succeed Brig. Richard Otto as the Contingent Commander of the Ugandan troops serving under the AMISOM.

The last function that Nabasa handled as the Contingent Commander was decorating UPDF soldiers who had have honoured with medals in appreciation for their distinguished contribution to bringing peace and stability in the volatile Somalia under the AMISOM on October 15.

The soldiers, from Battle Group 30,which completed its one year tour of duty were awarded medals by AMISOM at a ceremony in Mogadishu, Somalia.

