KAMPALA – MultiChoice Uganda has equipped Uganda’s biggest University with DStv cable connections.

MultiChoice Uganda has availed one of Makerere University’s accommodation facilities with DStv cable connection that will enable the international students have access to current news and educational programs available worldwide.

While addressing the press at the handover, Joan Semanda Kizza, the PR and Communications Manager, MultiChoice Uganda said, “Multichoice Uganda is glad to support the country’s biggest learning institution with cable network that we strongly believe is necessary for the fellows given the various informative and educational channels we provide.”

“A lot is happening across different continents in terms of world news, politics, sports, entertainment amongst others, which we strongly believe that the fellows need to stay afloat with. With this provision, it is our plea that the students make good use of it to help them with their studies or course work in the long run,” she explained.

“With cable connections to nine apartments, the entire flat will be covered with access to DStv cable network with a variety of channels that will not only inform and educate the university students but also entertain them as they wind down from hectic lectures.” Joan remarked.

Ms. Kabumbuli Winifred, the Dean of students at Makerere University said that, “We are delighted to partner with MultiChoice and Rotary Peace Uganda to welcome our 2nd cohort of fellows who originate from across 11 countries. We believe this will enhance the fellow’s curriculum in both informing and educating them.”

The handover was made to the Dean of students and Dr. Hellen Nkabala, the Director Peace Center who expressed their gratitude for the generosity by MultiChoice Uganda

With the installations made at the Mugyenyi flats at Makerere University fellows from the Rotary Peace Fellowship will not only have quality accommodation but also access to quality entertainment.

