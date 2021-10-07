MUBENDE – Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba has asked technical officers in Mubende District to desist from frustrating the locals as they go about with their construction work.

Nabakooba said for projects to move on smoothly, the project implementers have to be in sync with the locals for sustainability and support.

She made the remarks on October 6 while commissioning road works on Kasana-Kabalega, Second Link and Lubanga Roads in Mubende district under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID).

“I want to task all technical officers not to frustrate the people of Mubende. Serve them as is expected,” she said.

The Minister hailed USMID for enrolling Mubende onto the program and said she knows it is a good project that is going to uplift the standards of not only the infrastructure but also institutional capacity building of the district.

She tasked the contractor to do a good job that will make not only the government but also the leadership of Mubende proud.

The minister revealed that Covid-19 has led to a slow pace in as far as commencement of the civil works are concerned but called upon the contractors to speed up their work since people are being vaccinated and a number of businesses are opening up.

“Being part of the USMID Program is very competitive and many other Municipalities have applied. I therefore want to caution Mubende district leaders to take this opportunity seriously and make the best out of it,” she said.

Nabakooba added: “There are so many other Municipalities that have benefited from this project. I want to challenge you to borrow a leaf from them and ensure that you do not repeat earlier mistakes. USMID is a Program for Results (PforR) which means that the level of funding available to you, will be dependent on your performance.”

The commencement of the civil works by China Wu Yi Company together with the Consultant UB Consulting is expected to last 18months.

Mr Edward Sanyu Kyazze, the President Municipal Development Forum (MDF) in Mubende said the entity has been at the forefront of preparing the municipal community before the commencement of the development projects through community dialogue meetings with the different people affected by the projects.

He shared that they met landlords, plot owners, market vendors and owners of containers along the Rubanaga road who welcomed the idea of the road constructions.

“I am happy to report that no major obstacle has been experienced in the implementation of these projects. All individuals who had unique issues presented them and these were amicably resolved through respective engagement,” he said.

Micheal Muhereza Ntambi, the District chairman Mubende requested the minister to help fulfil the presidential pledge in Mubende of extending the Land Fund of 80 billion campaign to enable bibanja holders in the region acquire titles especially in areas where land evictions are massive.

He shared that this will go a long way in helping bibanja holders to acquire security of occupancy to enable them sustain commercial agriculture practices.

He also called for the sensitisation of the masses against land fragmentation which is ongoing in the whole region be enhanced by all leaders

Innocent Sekiziyivu, the Mayor of Mubende Municipality shared that Mubende is more than ready to undertake and ensure success of the USMID projects.

“We hope by the year 2025, this town will have changed with its people supported to attain a better living with improved economic and social life. The success of implementing these projects requires concerted efforts by the relevant stakeholders.”

According to Mr Sekiziyivu, Mubende has a road network of 326km of which 4km is tarmacked on Mubende Kagadi Highway, 11km tarmacked on Fort Portal Highway and 9km tarmacked in the central business district. 50km is still gravel, 92km earth surface and 184km needs to be rehabilitated.

