MBARARA – The Mbarara City North MP Dr. Robert Rukaari Mwesigwa has warned constituents that he will focus on changing their livelihoods, not to attend their burials.

The National chairman of the NRM party’s Entrepreneurs League re-echoed his initial mission of transforming his electorates other than pleasing them by attending parties and burials.

“I would rather help you to develop yourself than remembering you when you are dead,” said Rukaari, earlier in the week.

“Burying is a good thing but as an MP you don’t have to wait for people die and help them,” he said, adding that “Much as I am still your MP, I will not just come to burials and parties.”

Upon winning the race, Rukaari pledged to empower women and youth in Mbarara to lead the anti-poverty fight.

The MP said he intended to set a firm foundation on which the new city should develop.

“In the NRM we believe that bad leaders create bad systems while good leaders create good systems and strong institutions that live and stand the test of time even when the leaders leave. It is against this background that I offer myself as a leader in the newly created Mbarara City, to offer leadership that will create a solid rock on which our city will stand,” Rukaari said,

“I pledge to live by the mission of the NRM to; Transform Uganda from subsistence peasant based pre-industrial society into a modern prosperous and industrialized society that is united, democratic and secure in a Pan-Africanist framework.”

Below is a list of programmes the MP committed to use to transform his people

Linking our farmers to national and regional markets Skilling youth and women Business and entrepreneurship development Business incubation Developing Agro industry – agro processing and value addition Sports development Communication and information Tourism development Lobby for government development programmes and infrastructure Business hub already at Ankole Mall Support our people to access affordable financing from development partners such as the UN, Stanbic and the Micro Finance centre.

