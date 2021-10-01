KAMPALA — Transport Minister, Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala has appointed Mr. Fred Bamwesigye, the new substantive Director General of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA).

Mr. Vianney Luggya, a spokesperson of UCAA on Friday morning confirmed Mr. Bamwesigye’s appointment at the country’s aviation regulator—

which manages Entebbe International Airport and a host of other civilian airports and aerodromes, including tourist airfields such as Pakuba in Murchison Falls National Park, and the main airstrip in Kidepo Valley National Park.

According to a September, 28 appointment instrument by the Works and Transport Minister, Bamwesigye officially starts work today, October 2021.

“In accordance with part IV , section 14(1) of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority Act cap354, I hereby appoint you as Director General, Uganda Civil Aviation Authority,” the instrument reads in part.

Mr. Bamwesigye has been acting Director General for over year after replacing Dr. David Mpango Kakuba whose contract was not renewed by the appointing authority in June 2020.

Mr. Bamwesigye Mr. Kakuba’s deputy.

The Board of Directors advertised the job on March 15, attracting 21 applicants, with seven of them shortlisted and invited for interviews that were held on May 14, 2021 at the Mestil Hotel in Makindye, a Kampala City suburb.

Prior to the interviews, the board set a pass mark of 70 per cent and agreed to recommend the top three scoring candidates to the Works and Transport minister for consideration for appointment.

Three names sent to the Minister include led Ms. Olive Birungi Lumonya, Prof. Tom David Wasswa, and Mr Bamwesigye as first, second and third in order of highest scores candidates during the interviews.

The UCAA is currently undertaking huge projects including extention of the airport infrastructure and improvement of Air Navigation Services and automation of Entebbe International Airport sponsored by the Government of South Korea with a Grant worth $9.5 million.

This project aims at implementation of Air Traffic Services Message Handling System; Improvement of Flight Procedures efficiency through Air Traffic Management.

