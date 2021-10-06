KAMPALA – The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) with support from the Human Trafficking Institute has launched the ODPP Trafficking in Persons Prosecution Guidelines, for effective handling of Trafficking in Persons cases.

The Trafficking in Persons Prosecution Guidelines are offered to aid Ugandan prosecutors working to prevent and combat Trafficking in Persons, protect and assist victims, and effectively cooperate with other stakeholders in doing so.

Launched on Tuesday, these Guidelines highlight effective practices and techniques in every phase of the prosecution process and will be used as a practical guide and training tool for Ugandan prosecutors.

Speaking at the launch, the DPP Jane Frances Abodo who was the Chief Guest said, “When prosecuting Trafficking in Persons cases, it is expected that

prosecutors will follow these Guidelines to strategize, plan, prepare, and equip themselves with the right foundation to be successful. It is this foundation that will lead to better results in the prosecution of these cases, both in terms of victim support and in aggressive punishment of traffickers in Uganda.”

She further said, “When prosecutors aggressively pursue and have traffickers, punished, victims receive justice and community safety increases significantly

for the most vulnerable.”

The Hon the Principle Judge commended the ODPP for the milestone towards criminal justice.

