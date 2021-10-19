KAMPALA – City businessman Ruta Ngambwa who is the proprietor of Prime Housing Estates Limited has run into fresh public scrutiny with several clients demanding a refund from his estate firm alleging fraudulent land dealings.

According to the letter seen by this website, Ms. Doreen Kembabazi and Lydia Kyangaba through their lawyers of Kaggwa and Kaggwa Advocates have written to the estate demanding a refund of up to UGX 60m.

The letter indicates that on December 24, 2016, the Prime Housing Estates sold land in Kyadondo Block 155, Plot 746, and 747 situated in Buso, Wakiso district at a consideration of UGX. 16m but have since been denied access to the land.

“Our clients paid the full purchase price for the land however, they have been denied access to the side land by persons identifying themselves as the legal proprietors of the said land, this is in breach of the land sales agreement,” the legal documents addressed to Mr. Ngambwa state.

Documents also indicate that the clients have made attempts to have this amicably settled but they have been ignored.

“In the circumstances, they seek a refund and compensation of Ug. Shillings 60m,” the documents further read.

“Take notice therefore that should you fail to pay the above-mentioned sums together with 10% of the said sum as lawyers’ fees within 7 days from the date of receipt of this letter, our instructions are to sue you,”.

However, Ms. Mariam Japheri, Prime Housing Estates Limited administrator confirmed receipt of the letter.

Mr. Ngambwa was previously grilled by Justice Catherine Bamugereire Land Commission after more than 500 titles of land he sold to developers in Buwagga, Buso, and other areas were found to be fake.

The Commission probed a dispute pitying Ngambwa after he was accused of taking over 235 acres of land and 3 Square Miles of Land in Buwagga and Buso Villages in Busukuma Sub County in Wakiso district.

Nakimbugwe’s family-owned 235 acres of land. The family claimed to have sold 30 acres of land to Ngambwa but he ended up taking the entire 235 acres.

Ngambwa claims that he acquired more than 30 acres as payment for surveying the entire land. He is, however, not clear on how he ended up with the entire 235 acres.

He is accused of taking over more than 3 square miles of land in Buso belonging to the estate of the late Ernesto Krizesto Kizito.

Ngambwa has since sold off the land. On February 13th, 2019, the Commission visited the contested land on a fact-finding mission.

During the visit, the Commission Chairperson directed Ngambwa to provide, mother titles to the land in Buwagga and Buso Villages, proof of ownership, a list of all his clients, and details of the land transactions.

Ngambwa didn’t provide the required documents prompting the Commission to summon him in vain.

He was accused of using President Museveni name to grab people’s land in Buwagga near Gayaza and Busso.

Related