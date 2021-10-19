JINJA – NRM’s Hon Nathan Igeme Nabeta has won the case against Paul Mwiru of Alliance for National Transformation-ANT at the Jinja High Court. Mwiru lost to Nabeta in the January 14th, 2021 polls.

However, he petitioned Jinja High Court to overturn the victory of his rival, Nabeta who was declared the winner for Jinja Southeast Division with a difference of 237 votes.

Mwiru obtained 5,580 votes against Nabeta’s 5,817 votes.

However, Mwiru claimed that the polls were marred with vote-rigging. Through his lawyer Edward Kyeyago, Mwiru said that Nabeta who doubles as the Jinja city NRM party chairperson connived with security operatives to frustrate his polling agents on election day.

He also faulted the Electoral Commission officials for conspiring with Nabeta to rob him of his victory even when the declaration of result forms showed that he actually won the polls.

Mwiru’s lawyer Kyeyago claimed they had all the necessary evidence implicating Nabeta and EC for conniving to overturn his client’s victory.

The court has, however, ruled that Hon Nathan Igeme Nabeta was duly elected MP for Jinja Southeast Division

