MPIGI – Two person has so far been reported dead in a suspected Grenade bomb explosion aboard a Swift Safaris Bus.

The explosion happened on Monday evening in the area of Lungala in Mpigi District along the Masaka Mbarara Highway.

The bus was traveling from Kampala to Bushenyi.

However, police say a team of bomb experts has been dispatched to establish the facts.

“So far two people have been confirmed dead and several other victims including injured persons being evacuated from the scene,” Fred Enanga, police spokesperson said.

The explosion comes three days after the bomb attack in Komamboga on Saturday that saw one killed on spot and others scoring serious injuries.

Recall that the UK government recently warned Uganda of terrorism attacks and called on their nationals in Uganda to be extremely vigilant about their security “especially in crowded and public places like hotels, transport hubs, restaurants and bars, and during major gatherings like sporting or religious events”.

“Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners. UK Counter Terrorism Policing has information and advice on staying safe abroad and what to do in the event of a terrorist attack,” the statement reads.

Related